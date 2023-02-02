Pattaya orders contractor to open North Pattaya Beach before music festival

Pattaya’s mayor ordered the contractor landscaping Pattaya Beach to finish the northern phase before the Pattaya Music Festival next month.

Poramet Ngampichet said he wanted Nong Nooch Land and Garden Design Co. to complete its work through Soi 4 before the stage goes up there for the March 3-4 shows. The festival continues every weekend in March.







Nong Nooch has ripped apart the sidewalk and is widening Beach Road by two meters to allow for parking spaces. Currently, the sidewalk is blocked off, which poses a major problem for the music festival.

The 166-million-baht project to redevelop the entire beachfront began in September and will run more than two years.



























