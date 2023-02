Pattaya officials ordered the cleaning of Bali Hai Pier to keep tourists safe.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and Marine Department chief Eakaraj Kantaro inspected the South Pattaya jetty Jan. 31 and directed city workers to clean slick boating decks with acid and high-pressure jets to remove moss, algae and barnacles.

Poramet said the order was part of the city’s commitment to keep tourists safe.