Pattaya on high alert as red flag grounds small boats and tourists face dangerous seas

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities tightened maritime safety measures Saturday morning after the Marine Office Region 6, Pattaya Branch, raised a red flag warning and ordered all small boats and speedboats to halt departures due to strong winds and rough seas. The move follows a recent boat-capsizing incident in which tourists were left drifting in open water for seven hours before being rescued.







Pattaya City officials conducted strict inspections across all piers, urging operators and visitors to fully comply with safety protocols. Officers emphasized that every passenger must wear a life jacket before boarding, with no exceptions.

Despite the monsoon season conditions, large numbers of Thai and foreign tourists continued to travel to Koh Larn during the weekend. Officials worked to reassure visitors by reinforcing visible safety procedures and increasing on-site monitoring.



































