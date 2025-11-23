Pattaya villa residents file police complaint over missing 1.14 million baht in community funds

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents of a luxury villa project on Phatthanakan 13 Road in Nongprue, east Pattaya, have filed a police complaint after uncovering that over 1.14 million baht ($32,000) in the community’s common funds was transferred directly into the project owner’s account, Nov 21.

Kaewalin Yindeesuk, a member of the residents’ committee, said the withdrawals occurred in installments from January through July 2025, each around 100,000 baht, with no formal accounting or explanation provided despite three general meetings and repeated requests for transparency.

“The funds belong to all households in the village, yet we have received no explanation or records. We fear there may be corruption or fraud,” Kaewalin said.







Authorities have begun investigating the case, summoning all parties involved and tracing the financial transactions. Residents warn the transfers could constitute embezzlement, mismanagement under Thailand’s Land Allocation Act, or outright fraud if the money was misused.

The community is calling on government agencies—including the Office of the Consumer Protection Board, the provincial land office, and local authorities—to conduct a thorough on-site review. Residents stress the need for transparency and accountability in handling shared funds.

This case highlights rising concerns over governance and financial oversight in high-end housing projects in Pattaya, as residents push for legal clarity and protection of communal assets.



































