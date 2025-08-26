Pattaya on alert as Tropical Depression Kajiki batters Thailand with heavy rain, flood risk

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities are urging both residents and visitors to stay alert as tropical depression “Kajiki” sweeps across Thailand from August 25–27, bringing widespread heavy rainfall and dangerous sea conditions.

The storm is expected to hit the northern provinces hardest, with Nan, Phayao, Phrae, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Lamphun, Chiang Mai, and Mae Hong Son forecast to receive the most intense downpours. However, the central, northeastern, eastern, and southern regions, as well as Bangkok, are also bracing for heavy rain. For Pattaya and surrounding Chonburi areas, officials warn of flash floods, runoff, and potential landslides, particularly in low-lying neighborhoods and hillside zones.







Alongside the rains, both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are forecast to see waves reaching two to three meters. Local authorities have strongly advised that small boats remain ashore, and tourists planning island trips, ferry transfers, or water activities should postpone their plans until the seas calm. Lifeguards along Pattaya Beach and Jomtien are urging visitors not to swim during storm surges, as strong currents and high waves pose serious risks.



City officials stress that safety must remain the top priority over the coming days. Visitors are advised to remain indoors during heavy showers, avoid flooded streets, and follow official updates from the Thai Meteorological Department. The storm is expected to weaken after August 27, but until then, Pattaya will remain on alert.



































