PATTAYA, Thailand – Sidewalks in Jomtien are increasingly becoming a hazard for pedestrians as motorcycles and other obstacles take over spaces meant for walking. On Thepprasit Road and surrounding areas, many pedestrians have been forced to step onto busy streets to get around motorcycles parked on the sidewalks, putting themselves at serious risk from passing traffic.







Authorities from Jomtien municipality have begun inspecting and removing motorcycles and other blockages, such as baskets and makeshift stalls, taking offenders to the municipal office for legal action.

Local residents expressed frustration over the situation, calling it an example of rampant selfishness. Comments included, “People are so selfish,” “Good job, sidewalks are meant for walking,” and “Some areas are almost impossible to walk through.” Similar issues were reported near schools, hospitals, and markets, where vendors or businesses have encroached on sidewalks for parking or displays.

Residents thanked the authorities for taking action and urged continued enforcement, stressing that sidewalks must remain safe, clean, and accessible for everyone. Many called for heavier fines and consistent monitoring to prevent repeat offenses.

The takeover of sidewalks in Jomtien is a clear example of extreme selfishness, but officials’ ongoing efforts offer hope that public spaces can be reclaimed for their intended purpose: safe, unobstructed walking for all.



































