Pattaya officials warn tourists after one-way chaos on Jomtien Beach Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officers and lifeguards rushed to the scene of a traffic accident on Jomtien Beach Road, in front of Casa Jomtien, where a pickup truck collided with a motorcycle on August 14. The motorcycle rider, a man, sustained injuries and was quickly transported to Pattaya City Hospital.







The incident underscores ongoing problems with unruly traffic along Jomtien Beach’s one-way roads. Despite clear signage, drivers frequently drive against the designated direction, overtake dangerously, and speed, creating hazards for pedestrians, families, and other motorists. Locals have repeatedly voiced concern over unsafe driving, noting motorcycles and cars often disregard traffic rules—even near crowded areas with tourists and children.



Social media reactions reflected public frustration: some commenters called for stricter enforcement and heavier fines, others criticized the lack of police presence, while a few recounted previous accidents where victims had to wait for hours at hospitals due to administrative procedures. Eyewitnesses described motorcycles and trucks weaving recklessly at high speeds, with some riders hitting the curb or endangering pedestrians.

Officials emphasized that maintaining road safety is a top priority and reminded drivers to follow all traffic regulations, including obeying one-way signage. Residents and tourists are encouraged to report violations to Pattaya City authorities to prevent accidents and keep beach roads safe.

This incident highlights the persistent challenges on Jomtien Beach Road, where busy traffic, high speeds, and reckless driving continue to pose risks despite clear regulations. Authorities are under pressure to increase patrols and ensure compliance in high-traffic areas near popular beachfront spots, and many are calling for the two-way system to be restored to reduce confusion.



































