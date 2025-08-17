Pattaya officials remind tourists that tents and tarps are not allowed on beaches

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officers are reminding visitors that tents, tarps, and other personal beach equipment are not allowed along Pattaya Beach. The initiative aims to maintain order, ensure everyone can share public spaces fairly, and preserve the city’s clean, attractive image as a world-class tourist destination.







Some residents have commented on social media, expressing concerns about a lack of public awareness and irresponsible behavior by certain beachgoers. Comments included calls for stricter enforcement, better public communication, and swift action to prevent misuse of public areas.

Officials emphasized that reminders are delivered politely to educate visitors, including those from other provinces who may be unaware of local regulations. Signage in Thai, Chinese, and English outlines relevant laws, enforcement authority, and fines, and prohibits tents, tarps, smoking to prevent cigarette butts, and actions that disturb others.



The rules also ban meatball sticks and bottle caps, helping protect public areas and preserve Pattaya’s image as a top tourist destination. Beachgoers with questions or wishing to report violations can contact the Pattaya City Hotline at 1337.



































