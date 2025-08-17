Arabian bike gang resurfaces in Pattaya’s outer areas, collides with locals

PATTAYA, Thailand – The so-called “Arabian bike gang” has once again drawn public concern after a serious motorcycle collision injured multiple people in the outer Pattaya area early Saturday morning.

At 5:36 a.m. on August 16, the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Center received reports of a crash involving several motorcycles on the railway road near Soi Noen Plub Wan, East Pattaya. Rescue volunteers rushed to the scene.







They found a black Honda Scoopy with Khon Kaen plates heavily damaged on the roadside. Three Thai women riding on the motorbike were injured. Two other motorcycles, both Honda PCX models with Chonburi plates—one blue and one red—were also wrecked. The riders, believed to be Arab tourists, sustained injuries as well. Rescue teams administered first aid to all five injured individuals before transporting them urgently to a local hospital.

Eyewitnesses told reporters that the Thai women had been riding together on a single scooter when a group of Arab bikers, traveling in several motorcycles along the railway road, approached the intersection. A violent collision followed, throwing both riders and bikes across the road.

Police from Nongprue Station documented the scene and said they would review CCTV footage to determine responsibility and ensure fairness to all parties.



The incident has reignited community frustration over reckless riding in Pattaya, with many residents criticizing lax enforcement and questioning whether foreign offenders will face only minor fines before being released. Locals also noted that the gang, once a fixture along beach roads, has now moved activity deeper into neighborhoods such as Soi Noen Plub Wan, sparking fears for road safety in residential zones.



































