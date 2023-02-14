Over 100 Thai immigration officers to be charged over illegal visas

Deputy National Police Chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn will file complaints against more than 100 immigration officers allegedly involving in illegally issuing visas for foreigners including Chinese investors linked to grey business in Thailand.

He said about the progress in the cases that the investigation report had completed and he would go to Khon Kaen and Udon Thani provinces this week to file complaints against immigration and local officers in connection with the illegal visa malfeasance.







Pol Gen Surachate disclosed that they took advantage during the Covid-19 pandemic to allow visa applicants to use photo identification for visa renewal instead of to report to the authorities in person.

Many foreigners used visas for students or volunteers of foundations which did not exist. The investigation also found that the suspects had forged signatures of deputy provincial governors to process issuing visas. (TNA)



























