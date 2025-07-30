Pattaya Police issue stern theft warning to foreign tourists over motorbike rentals: ‘You rent it, you’re responsible’

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities are issuing a renewed warning to foreign tourists and long-term visitors renting motorcycles in Pattaya: you are responsible for the bike — legally and financially — even if it’s stolen. This comes amid growing concerns after a series of thefts, including a recent brazen incident captured on CCTV in Chonburi Province.

In the early hours of July 28, security cameras at a PTT gas station in Thung Kwang, along Highway 349 in Phanat Nikhom District, recorded a group of three men on a single motorcycle entering the premises, which had closed for the night except for the 24-hour convenience store. At 3:53 AM, one of the men got off and casually walked over to a blue-black Honda Wave 110 parked beside the store. With shocking ease, the group managed to steal the unattended bike and escape — with one of the accomplices pushing it away using his foot while still riding their own.







The victim, Miss Phaporn Khamsing, 18, a convenience store worker and Chanthaburi native, had parked her motorcycle before starting her night shift. When her shift ended at 5:00 AM, she came outside to discover her bike gone. After reviewing the CCTV footage, the theft was confirmed. The bike — license plate from Chonburi — is still under financing, and she has filed a formal report with Panat Nikhom police, urging the thieves to return the vehicle.

Why Foreigners Should Pay Attention

While the incident did not directly involve tourists, police emphasize that foreign renters must exercise extreme caution. Most rental agreements place the full liability on the renter in case of loss, damage, or theft — regardless of fault. Many tourists are unaware that insurance often does not cover theft, or may require detailed proof of forced entry or direct confrontation, which is rarely the case in organized grab-and-go thefts.



Authorities recommend:

– Always parking motorbikes in well-lit, guarded, or camera-monitored areas.

– Using a second lock in addition to the built-in one.

– Avoiding leaving bikes unattended outside convenience stores late at night.

– Reading rental contracts carefully and taking photos of condition and plate.



Motorbike theft rings are active, and foreigners are not exempt from the consequences. If your rental bike is stolen, you may be liable for the full replacement cost, which could easily run tens of thousands of baht — or more. Pattaya police urge both tourists and rental businesses to take preventive measures seriously, before a simple beach trip turns into a costly legal nightmare.



































