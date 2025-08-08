Pattaya officials rescue homeless woman found sleeping in Central Pattaya Underpass

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s municipal officers recently found a homeless woman sleeping inside an underpass in central Pattaya. Showing concern for her wellbeing, the officers kindly warned her and safely escorted her to the Chonburi Shelter for the Homeless, ensuring she receives proper care and support to improve her quality of life.







Municipal staff emphasized their heartfelt commitment to looking after vulnerable individuals, but acknowledge the growing challenge of homelessness in Pattaya. Many homeless people seek refuge in places like hospital entrances and underpasses, often exploiting legal loopholes.



The situation is hazardous, as prolonged exposure to vehicle exhaust in such areas can cause serious health risks, including loss of consciousness. Officials urge public awareness and continued support for efforts to assist the homeless population. Suspected cases can be reported via the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security hotline at 1300 or Pattaya City Hall at 1337.



































