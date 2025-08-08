Pattaya imposes 10,000 baht fine for unsafe concrete debris on Sukhumvit Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city officials have issued a 10,000-baht fine to a construction party responsible for spilling concrete debris onto Sukhumvit Road, posing significant hazards to motorists and pedestrians. The fine was imposed following complaints about the dangerous conditions caused by loose concrete fragments on the busy thoroughfare.

Authorities stressed the importance of responsible construction practices to ensure public safety. “Negligence like this not only endangers lives but also disrupts traffic and damages vehicles,” said a city spokesperson. The city also urged the liable party to take responsibility for any damages to vehicles or other property caused by the debris.







Officials emphasized that such carelessness will result in strict penalties to prevent similar incidents in the future. With the help of the city’s CCTV surveillance system, identifying and catching offenders has become much easier and more efficient. Pattaya residents and visitors are encouraged to report road safety hazards or construction violations by calling the city hotline at 1337.

This enforcement action reflects Pattaya’s ongoing efforts to maintain safe and orderly roads for all residents and visitors.



































