Chinese tourist robbed of 8,000 baht after night out with bar girl in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 38-year-old Chinese man filed a police report after waking up to find 8,000 baht missing from his room following a night spent with a woman he met at a local bar, Aug 6.

The victim told police via a translator that he had met the woman at a beer bar on Pattaya Beach Soi 6 the previous night. After hitting it off, the two left together and returned to his rented room near the beachfront.







He claimed he only realized the theft hours later when he woke up alone and found the cash missing. Initially not suspicious, he became alarmed upon discovering the disappearance of the money and decided to file a complaint.

Police at Pattaya City Station, led by Deputy Investigator Pol. Lt. Kittipong Thalaengkan, recorded the statement and reported to Pattaya Police Chief Pol. Col. Anek Srathongyu. Investigators are now reviewing CCTV footage and seeking the woman for questioning to ensure fairness to all parties.



































