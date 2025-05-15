Pattaya officials remove illegally placed cones used to reserve parking in public spaces

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City continues its effort to reclaim public spaces from unauthorized occupation, in line with the policy of Mayor Poramet Ngampichet. Municipal officers recently carried out operations to remove traffic cones and other objects placed on public roads by individuals and businesses attempting to reserve areas for private use.

The campaign aims to emphasize that public areas belong to everyone and should not be monopolized for personal benefit. Mayor Poramet has stressed the importance of maintaining fairness, cleanliness, and accessibility in urban areas, particularly where heavy traffic and limited parking are ongoing challenges.







Many residents have praised the initiative and shared their concerns about recurring issues in various neighborhoods. Locations like Central Pattaya, Na Kluea, and Soi Sukhumvit 45 have seen repeated violations, including the use of trash bins, chains, and signs to block roads and sidewalks. Specific complaints have also been made about motorcycle rental shops occupying public space with rental vehicles and signage.

Locals have urged city officials to continue their inspections and not overlook violations. Some called for stronger penalties to deter future abuse, while others applauded the efforts and noted that these actions are making Pattaya a more organized and livable city.

































