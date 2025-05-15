Pattaya plans eye-catching 3D LED sign for Walking Street to boost digital-age appeal

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet attended a Zoom meeting with a design and LED display company to discuss the modernization of the signage along Walking Street, Pattaya’s world-famous nightlife strip.

The new concept proposes using cutting-edge 3D animation technology featuring a dolphin mascot, symbolizing Pattaya’s identity as a coastal city. The visual presentation will highlight Pattaya’s unique atmosphere and character through immersive graphics.

Mayor Poramet emphasized the importance of public safety, particularly the potential risk of glare from the LED screens affecting drivers and pedestrians. He instructed the design team to prioritize a balance between visual appeal and safety.







The company stated that it would take 10 days to finalize the redesigned animation and screensaver. The display will also include multilingual promotional messages under the concept “Enjoy Pattaya Every Day – All Lifestyles, No Days Off,” aimed at attracting international tourists.

This update is expected to elevate Walking Street’s status as a vibrant new digital landmark and further solidify Pattaya’s image as a modern, global tourist destination.

































