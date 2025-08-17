Thailand prepares for SEA Games 33 with Singapore Olympic Committee visit to windsurfing venue in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattana Boonsawat, Secretary-General of the Thailand Windsurfing Association, along with association officials and windsurfing athletes, warmly welcomed representatives from the Singapore National Olympic Council (NOC), led by Mr. Anthony Lee.







The delegation conducted an on-site inspection of the windsurfing and Jet Ski competition venues, as well as athlete accommodations and medical facilities, in preparation for the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, which Thailand will host from December 9-20, 2025, at the Multi-Purpose Sports Complex on Jomtien Beach, Pattaya. Representatives from the SEA Games Technical Committee and the Sports Authority of Thailand, Chonburi Province, also joined the visit.



The site visit aimed to evaluate competition standards, starting points, maritime safety measures, and overall facilities to ensure they meet international requirements. The findings will be compiled and submitted to the President of the Singapore NOC to prepare for the participation of Singaporean athletes in the upcoming SEA Games.



































