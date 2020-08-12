Pattaya officials make house calls for Mother’s Day

By Warapun Jaikusol      
Nurses check Grandma Chalem’s vital signs and overall health.

Banglamung Subdistrict officials offered checkups and supplies to elderly grandmothers for Mother’s Day.

Deputy Mayor Narathip Fukreuk led a team of social workers and nurses to Naklang village Aug. 11 to check-in on Chalem Prathumdang, a stroke victim with high blood pressure. She’s recovering and can now provide some self-care.

Mrs. Peng Utama has a medical checkup and receives medical supplies for her personal use.

Nurses gave her a once-over and Narathip presented her with a bag of food and necessities.

They next stopped in on Peng Utama who suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease, but is otherwise healthy. After a chat, she, too, received a bag of supplies.

Grandma Chalem also receives a bag of medical supplies and amenities.


