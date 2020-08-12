Pattaya officials make house calls for Mother’s Day

Banglamung Subdistrict officials offered checkups and supplies to elderly grandmothers for Mother’s Day.

Deputy Mayor Narathip Fukreuk led a team of social workers and nurses to Naklang village Aug. 11 to check-in on Chalem Prathumdang, a stroke victim with high blood pressure. She’s recovering and can now provide some self-care.

Nurses gave her a once-over and Narathip presented her with a bag of food and necessities.

They next stopped in on Peng Utama who suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease, but is otherwise healthy. After a chat, she, too, received a bag of supplies.











