Woman reports pervert exposing himself on Pattaya street

PATTAYA, Thailand – A reporter received a complaint from Ms. Biu (a pseudonym), 36, who encountered a pervert exposing himself on the street near the Paniad Chang Intersection on Pattaya Third Road at 10:00 PM on November 18. She provided footage from her phone and security camera as evidence and a warning to both tourists and locals passing by the area.

Ms. Biu explained that the perpetrator is a man around 40-45 years old, riding a blue motorcycle, though the license plate number is unknown. She said the man often parks along the road, and whenever women pass by, he exposes his genitals and masturbates in front of them, creating a sense of fear. On this occasion, Ms. Biu saw the act clearly and took out her phone to record the incident as evidence.

She further shared that, at first, she was shocked, but over time, she became more aware of the situation and noticed the perpetrator growing bolder, even committing the act during daylight hours. She expressed concern, noting that the area is frequented by women and children. Ms. Biu called on relevant authorities to investigate and apprehend the individual, ensuring that legal action is taken.



