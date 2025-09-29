Pattaya officials join Prime Minister’s nationwide policy briefing

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, along with City Clerk Kiattisak Sriwongchai, attended a nationwide policy briefing hosted by the Ministry of Interior via video conference.

The session was presided over by Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and provided guidance for provincial governors, local administrative organizations, and affiliated agencies across the country.







The Prime Minister emphasized that civil service should be carried out with dedication, collaboration, and sincerity to build trust and strengthen professional relationships. He highlighted the importance of ongoing commitment and mutual responsibility, noting that the ultimate goal is service to the nation and its citizens—principles expected of all officials.



































