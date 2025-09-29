Pattaya Beach walks amid monsoon worries

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents and authorities in Pattaya are being urged to remain vigilant as the city faces ongoing risks of flash floods and sudden water surges due to heavy rainfall associated with Typhoon Bualoi. Although the storm is forecast to make landfall in northern Vietnam on September 29, its outer bands are expected to bring intense rain to parts of eastern Thailand, including Chonburi province.







The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall may trigger flash floods, rapid water runoff from hills, and overflowed canals. Low-lying areas and streets with poor drainage in Pattaya are particularly vulnerable. Authorities have been monitoring water levels in drainage canals and pumping stations to mitigate the impact.

In addition to the rain, strong winds are expected across coastal areas, with waves in the upper Gulf of Thailand reaching up to 2 meters. Residents and visitors are advised to avoid low-lying areas and to exercise caution near rivers, canals, and waterfront locations. Boats and vessels should refrain from venturing into rough seas, especially in areas experiencing heavy rain and thunderstorms.



While Pattaya has improved flood management systems in recent years, city officials caution that localized flash floods remain possible due to sudden heavy downpours. Residents are encouraged to prepare sandbags, monitor local updates, and follow guidance from the Pattaya City Hall and emergency services.

Meteorologists note that the current weather pattern, fueled by the southwest monsoon and the peripheral effects of Typhoon Bualoi, could continue affecting eastern Thailand through September 29–30, with sporadic rain expected to linger into early October.

The city’s proactive measures, including drainage maintenance and early warning alerts, aim to reduce the impact, but authorities stress that public awareness and readiness remain key to minimizing risks during this stormy period.



































