Drunken woman attacks Chinese tourist in South Pattaya, claims she was bullied

By Pattaya Mail
Police quickly apprehend the intoxicated woman responsible for attacking a Chinese tourist in South Pattaya, ensuring the area is secure as an investigation gets underway.

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Chinese female tourist was injured Sunday night after being struck on the head with a bottle by a heavily intoxicated woman in South Pattaya.

According to witnesses, the altercation occurred around late evening. The assailant allegedly attacked the tourist, claiming she had been bullied over her involvement in the nightlife industry. The injured woman received first aid at the scene before being taken to a local hospital for further treatment.



Police arrived promptly, detaining the drunken attacker and securing the area. Authorities have confirmed that the suspect is now in custody pending further investigation.

Officials urged both locals and visitors to remain vigilant in crowded nightlife areas and to report any violent behavior immediately.

Emergency responders attending to the injured tourist in South Pattaya, as police secure the scene.















