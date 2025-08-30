Pattaya officials intervene as tourists’ beach BBQ sparks hygiene concerns

PATTAYA, Thailand — City officials in Jomtien recently stepped in after a group of tourists set up a barbecue on the beach, raising concerns about public safety, hygiene, and disruption to other visitors.

Officials observed the tourists lighting a grill directly on the sand, an activity prohibited by city regulations. The smoke and smell disturbed other beachgoers, prompting municipal officers to intervene. They explained the rules and requested that the fire be extinguished, which the tourists promptly did.







Authorities emphasized that all beach visitors are welcome to enjoy the area, but must do so responsibly. “Enjoyment should never disturb others,” a spokesperson said, urging cooperation to keep Pattaya beaches clean and orderly.

The incident sparked lively discussion online. Many residents expressed frustration over ongoing issues with litter and improper use of public spaces. One commenter noted, “The beach was extremely dirty last month, with shrimp and crab shells everywhere.” Another asked, “Can we use small gas stoves for cooking in the evening?” while others questioned whether beach chairs and parking areas are clearly managed, or if certain spots are privately controlled.

Some comments reflected irritation with repeated disturbances: “Why do people always light fires on the beach? It’s unhygienic and embarrassing in front of tourists,” and “Check often, the beach is full of trash and chaos.” Meanwhile, supportive voices praised officials for educating visitors: “Good job! Clear rules help everyone enjoy the beach safely.”



Others highlighted cultural expectations and etiquette: “It’s fun to grill and eat, but we must not disturb others,” while some suggested practical improvements: “Putting up clear signs about the rules at the beach entrance would help new visitors know what’s allowed.”

Authorities reiterated that beachgoers should enjoy the sand and sea responsibly, follow local regulations, and respect the space and safety of others. By doing so, Pattaya can remain a clean and welcoming destination for both tourists and locals alike.



































