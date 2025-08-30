Pattaya officials clear sidewalks in Pratumnak as complaints pile up on Soi Buakhao

PATTAYA, Thailand — City officials in Pattaya are continuing a campaign to keep public streets and sidewalks free of obstacles, following complaints about blocked pathways, illegal parking, and unauthorized signage.

The initiative focuses on several areas, including Soi 5, Soi 6, and other streets around Pratumnak, where vendors and residents have been using sidewalks as extensions of their businesses or homes. Municipal officers have been removing items such as tables, chairs, motorcycles, and signs that obstruct pedestrians, emphasizing that these streets are public spaces for everyone.







Residents have largely expressed support for the effort. One commenter said, “Thank you for maintaining order and keeping Pattaya clean. Your work is appreciated.” Others noted the recurring issues: “Every alley connected to Soi Buakhao is filled with illegal parking, signage, and tables. It slows traffic and makes walking difficult.”

Many praised the initiative as a step toward improving the city’s image globally. “Even if it takes time, it’s necessary,” wrote a supporter. “Business owners may bring habits from their hometowns, but Pattaya needs to compete with other cities by staying clean and organized.”

However, some also raised concerns about enforcement consistency: “Once items are removed, they often return. What measures are in place to prevent this?” Another noted, “Some restaurants on Pattaya Second Road place trash bins, tables, and cones in the middle of the street. It’s intimidating for drivers and makes walking difficult.”



Officials reminded the public that streets are not private property and must remain accessible. “Stop blocking official streets. The street is not your private one. It’s public,” said a municipal spokesperson.

The campaign continues across the city, with authorities urging everyone to respect public spaces, ensure pedestrian access, and contribute to a cleaner, safer, and more orderly Pattaya. Residents remain engaged, offering feedback and support for the ongoing enforcement measures.



































