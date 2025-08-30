Homeless group cleared from Pattaya sidewalk for causing obstruction and disturbance

PATTAYA, Thailand — Pattaya municipal officers recently cleared a group of homeless individuals from a South Pattaya sidewalk on Third Road after they were found sleeping and sitting together while eating noodles, leaving the area dirty and obstructing pedestrians. Officers immediately removed the group, collected their belongings, and warned them not to return to the area to prevent further public disturbance.







The operation was part of ongoing efforts to maintain cleanliness and order in the city’s streets. Residents expressed mixed reactions to the clearance. Some expressed frustration over the unhygienic conditions, calling the situation embarrassing for the city and off-putting for tourists. Comments online included sentiments such as, “Get them out of here — it’s disgusting, foreign visitors must think this is normal,” and “Why is it so widespread? They should be working, not just sitting around causing trouble.”

Others criticized the homeless individuals’ lifestyle, noting that some appeared idle despite opportunities to work, and that drinking and fighting among them was common. One resident remarked, “They sit around, drink, and fight. Why aren’t authorities helping them find jobs or a place to stay?”



However, a few expressed empathy for the homeless, suggesting that many may have no choice or support system. “Do they really have no options?” commented one, while another observed, “It’s sad to see them trying to survive, even if it makes the street messy. There should be more help.”

The incident highlights the ongoing challenges Pattaya faces balancing public order with social welfare for its vulnerable populations, particularly in areas frequented by tourists.



































