Pattaya officials determined to keep streets and sidewalks clear and orderly

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has been taking continuous action to maintain cleanliness and order within the city, following the policy set by the Pattaya mayor. Officers have been diligently inspecting and removing all items left on the streets and sidewalks, as part of the ongoing efforts to ensure that public spaces are properly regulated.

Local residents have voiced various concerns, such as the need for better management of traffic and the enforcement of road laws. Some have expressed frustration with illegal parking, particularly with individuals who use public roads to park rental vehicles, including motorcycles and cars. Others highlighted issues like the misuse of yellow lights before red, parking on busy streets by delivery trucks, and abandoned vehicles blocking roads for long periods.



There is also criticism over the poor use of public roads by certain individuals, with many noting that some businesses treat the roads as parking lots. This not only creates obstacles for drivers but also disrupts the flow of traffic.

Residents have suggested more stringent monitoring of these issues, particularly around areas like Sukhumvit, New Market in Naklua, and the surrounding areas of Pattaya. Many are urging local authorities to take a stronger stance on traffic violations and ensure roads are clear for everyone.




























