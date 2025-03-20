Foreign tourists light bonfire on Pattaya Beach, sparking legal concerns and public debate

PATTAYA, Thailand – A group of foreign tourists was seen lighting a bonfire on Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, allegedly due to the cold weather on the evening of March 19. The incident has drawn strong reactions from the public, with many calling for stricter law enforcement.

Authorities have reminded the public that lighting fires on the beach is strictly prohibited, as it not only disturbs other beachgoers but also carries legal consequences. According to Thai law, causing a public nuisance can lead to penalties under Section 397 of the Penal Code, which states that anyone who harasses, intimidates, or causes distress to others may face a fine of up to 5,000 baht.



Public reaction to the incident was swift and intense, with many taking to social media to express frustration. Some called for the law to be enforced seriously, arguing that if a Thai person had done the same, they would have been fined immediately, and foreigners should not be exempt. Others questioned why the tourists did not simply stay home and use blankets if they were cold instead of causing trouble for others. Some emphasized that regardless of nationality people should respect public spaces and know how to live in a shared society.

There was also speculation about the group’s sense of entitlement, with some suggesting that they acted as if they owned Pattaya. Others pointed out that bonfires leave behind a mess for others to clean up, noting that every night, people drink, eat, and then abandon their trash on the beach. One commenter even observed that the wood used for the fire looked suspiciously like it came from beach furniture.



Concerns were also raised about foreigners taking over jobs in Pattaya, with claims that Vietnamese vendors now dominate flower sales to tourists while local Thais are disappearing from the scene.

Additionally, some residents called for authorities to address public cannabis use, stating that exposure to secondhand smoke in public places causes dizziness and nausea. In many cases after reporting the incidents, local authorities visited the scene but found that the individuals had already left.

Officials have urged both tourists and residents to follow regulations to maintain cleanliness and order on Pattaya Beach.



























