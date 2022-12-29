Pattaya officials campaign for road safety, crime suppression

Pattaya-area officials campaigned for road and water safety during the New Year’s holidays.

Gov. Thawatchai Srithong and top Pattaya officials gathered on Pattaya Beach at Central Road Dec. 26 to kick off the accident-prevention and crime-suppression campaigns.

The local Road Safety Center was commissioned to prevent injury and fatal accidents by focusing on motorcycle helmet use, cracking down on drunk driving and speeding.







Public relations channels spread the word about the need for slow driving in urban zones and stopping at pedestrian crossings.

Meanwhile, police urged people leaving Pattaya to register their houses with the “Leave Your House with Police” program, which has officers make regular checks on vacant homes.

























