Martial law declared in parts of Chanthaburi and Trat provinces amid border tensions

CHANTHABURI/TRAT, Thailand — The Chanthaburi-Trat Border Defense Command officially declared martial law in selected districts of Chanthaburi and Trat provinces, citing escalating cross-border threats from Cambodia.

According to the signed declaration by Vice Admiral Apichart Supprasert, Commander of the Chanthaburi-Trat Border Defense Command, the measure was invoked under Section 176 (Paragraph 2) of the Thai Constitution, in conjunction with Section 4 of the Martial Law Act of 1914, to protect national sovereignty and public safety.







The districts now under martial law are:

Chanthaburi Province: Mueang Chanthaburi, Tha Mai, Makham, Laem Sing, Kaeng Hang Maeo, Na Yai Am, and Khao Khitchakut

Trat Province: Khao Saming District

The military cited ongoing armed incursions and use of force by Cambodia along the Thai border, stating that the situation necessitates urgent deployment of military, police, civil defense forces, and citizen cooperation to defend Thai territory from external threats.



This decision aligns with prior authority from the 2006 announcement by the Council for Democratic Reform under Constitutional Monarchy, which had declared martial law nationwide—later partially lifted and reapplied selectively in certain areas per royal decree dated December 31, 2007.

The new martial law decree is effective immediately from July 25, 2025, until further notice.



































