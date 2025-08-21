Pattaya officials and police inspect nightlife venues to promote ‘White City’ image

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya authorities and police conducted inspections of local nightlife venues to ensure compliance with laws and promote a safe, drug-free environment for tourists on the night of August 17.

The operation was led by Nathapop Yomjinda, District Officer of Banglamung, the district chief, along with Pol. Lt. Col. Suchart Dudsadee, patrol officer of Pattaya Police Station. Officials checked entertainment venues for illegal activities including drug use, possession of weapons, and underage employment or participation.







The inspection began at a beer and bistro venue at the entrance of Soi Thappraya 3. Authorities verified liquor licenses, entertainment business permits, and identification cards of tourists and staff, and conducted random drug tests. No illegal substances or violations were found.

Officials then moved to another venue on Pattaya Third Road, a place operating as a PR-style bar. Staff were instructed to turn off music and lights before inspections. Identification cards and random drug tests were again conducted, with no violations detected.



This initiative follows directives from the Ministry of Interior under Deputy Prime Minister and Acting Minister of Interior Phumtham Wetchayachai, implementing the “No Drugs No Dealers” policy to build drug-free communities. The operation also reinforces four key measures to address drug issues seriously across provinces.

Authorities emphasized that the inspections not only target illegal activities but also aim to boost tourist confidence and promote Pattaya’s image as a safe and “White City” destination.



































