Pattaya moves to regulate motorcycle rentals, tackles long-standing safety concerns

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city officials and local police have stepped up efforts to regulate motorcycle rental services in the city, aiming to boost tourist safety, reduce accidents, and restore order to areas long plagued by unruly parking and reckless operations.

Deputy Mayor Wutthisak Rermkijkarn chaired the second 2025 meeting on motorcycle rental regulations, bringing together municipal officers, district officials from Banglamung, local police chiefs, Tourist Police Division 4, the Chonburi Land Transport Office, the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Pattaya office, and other relevant agencies at Pattaya City Hall.







The city’s move comes after repeated incidents involving tourists, particularly German visitors, injured in collisions with rental motorcycles. A previous meeting with the German Embassy on June 13, 2025, highlighted that these cases had often gone without proper compensation or resolution. Authorities noted that ensuring traffic discipline, monitoring rentals, and preventing accidents requires coordination across multiple agencies.

The meeting resolved to implement the Public Health Act as the legal framework for registering and regulating motorcycle rental operators along Pattaya Beach. Officials plan to survey 15 key locations to negotiate with operators, establish “grace zones,” and limit the number of motorcycles parked at each site. Operators and committee members will meet again to confirm the rules and ensure compliance, with the ultimate goal of creating a sustainable, safe, and tourist-friendly environment.



Residents have long expressed frustration over rental motorcycles obstructing roads and sidewalks, particularly in Bongkot Soi and the entrance to a village. Many pointed out that bikes overflow into the middle of the street, making it nearly impossible for vehicles to pass. Some praised the Deputy Mayor’s initiative but reminded officials that even rental motorcycles with white plates should wear proper safety vests.

Others emphasized that it is not the tourists’ fault if they rent a bike that turns out unsafe, noting that operators must verify documents and licenses according to Thai law before allowing rentals. Complaints also highlighted the ongoing problem of young foreign groups exploiting gaps in law enforcement to operate illegally around areas like Siam Country Club.



The initiative aims to hold operators accountable, enforce proper licensing, and ensure that rental services comply with safety laws. City officials hope that stricter regulation, clear enforcement, and ongoing coordination with police will reduce accidents and provide a safer experience for tourists while maintaining Pattaya’s reputation as a top travel destination.



































