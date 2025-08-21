Foreign tourist’s belongings stolen at Bang Saray Beach near Pattaya as police launch investigation

PATTAYA, Thailand – A foreign tourist visiting Bang Saray Beach, just a 15-minute drive south of Pattaya, reported that personal belongings were stolen while swimming on August 19. Items taken included a wallet, mobile phone, and important documents.







The victim filed a report with Sattahip Police, expressing concern that such incidents could damage the area’s reputation as a popular destination for both Thai and international visitors.

Police confirmed they have received the complaint and are reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses to identify the perpetrator. Authorities are also asking local businesses and residents to remain vigilant and assist in ensuring tourist safety.



































