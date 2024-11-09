Distressed woman under influence requests police arrest to prevent self-harm in Pattaya

By Pattaya Mail
A 26-year-old woman from Loei province, overwhelmed after taking several methamphetamine pills, demanded police detain her to prevent self-harm at an apartment in Pattaya’s Nong Prue area.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police received an urgent call from a concerned citizen about a young woman, who was in a distressed mental state after consuming drugs on November 8. Police were informed that the woman, originally from Loei province, was threatening to harm herself and requested authorities to intervene by taking her into custody.

Upon arrival at the apartment in Soi Kor Phai, South Pattaya, officers, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Sirachat Nuthet, found Ms. Korachada (surname withheld), age 26, sitting quietly and appearing somber. She pleaded with the officers to detain her, stating that she didn’t feel safe outside. Ms. Korachada revealed that she had ingested multiple methamphetamine pills, which she found discarded on the roadside, leading to intense anxiety and distress. She was uncertain where to turn and requested police assistance for her own safety.

The citizen who initially called for help mentioned that Ms. Korachada had reached out, asking them to inform the police. She reportedly threatened that if law enforcement didn’t come to detain her, she would attempt self-harm by running into traffic or jumping from a building.

Lieutenant Colonel Sirachat arranged for her to undergo a drug test, which confirmed traces of methamphetamine. She has agreed to enter a treatment and rehabilitation program to receive the necessary support.


