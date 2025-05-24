Pattaya officers wake teen found sleeping in paddle boat as netizens respond with humor

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officers conducting an early morning routine inspection along Pattaya Beach discovered a teenage male sleeping in a small paddle boat at the old pier.

Concerned that he may have been unwell or a victim of assault, the officers promptly woke him to ensure his safety and offer any necessary assistance. Officials stated their priority is the safety and well-being of everyone along the city’s coastline.

The scene quickly spread on social media, drawing a wave of humorous and lighthearted comments from the public. Many joked about the teen’s seaside slumber, with one commenter remarking, “He was just getting cozy!”







Another added, “The sea breeze is just too relaxing, haha!” while someone else speculated, “He must’ve been exhausted.” Others chimed in with, “Probably seasick and passed out,” and “Drunk but forgot to paddle.”

Another joked, “Woke up like: where did the water go?”

There was no shortage of creative commentary. One user wrote, “On a quest for One Piece, maybe,” while another said, “With weather like this, anyone could fall asleep comfortably.” A more playful warning read, “This one’s a real troublemaker—and wasted.



No one should take him back to their room!” One person laughed, “LOL, the guy’s in dreamland,” and another quipped, “Maybe he had too much instant noodles.” To cap it off, one comment exclaimed, “Wake up! A fish’s caught!”

While the situation turned out to be harmless, authorities reiterated the importance of safety, particularly along public beaches, and confirmed that the young man was fine and did not require further help.

































