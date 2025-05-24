Pattaya clears footpaths to improve pedestrian safety – aims to address root cause of tourists walking on roads

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City officials have stepped up enforcement efforts to reclaim public walkways, clearing sidewalks of obstacles and instructing vendors to keep their belongings within designated areas. This campaign, led by municipal officers from the Naklua district, is part of an ongoing initiative to ensure pedestrian safety and improve urban order. Officials have warned that repeat violators will face fines in accordance with city regulations.

The operation has received widespread praise from the public, particularly for its potential to resolve a common issue: tourists, especially large groups of Indian visitors, walking on roadways instead of sidewalks. Many residents believe that blocked walkways have been the root cause, forcing pedestrians onto the streets and raising safety concerns.







“Great job! Everything looks neat and there’s nothing blocking the walkway now,” one local commented.

Another resident noted, “If we can keep the sidewalks clear, Indian tourists will be more likely to walk on them instead of the road. That would be much safer.”

Other comments on social media reflected a mix of support and understanding:

“Take it easy. They’re just tourists, not permanent residents.”

“No problem if everyone follows the traffic rules.”



“Applause for the city officials. A walkable sidewalk is much safer than stepping onto the road.”

“Very well organized. Please also find suitable spaces for locals to earn a living.”

This initiative falls under Pattaya’s continued commitment to the slogan: “Done, Doing, and Will Continue – For Pattaya.”

The city plans to maintain consistent inspections to ensure public spaces remain accessible, orderly, and safe for both locals and tourists.

































