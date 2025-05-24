Six pontoons, one vision – Bali Hai Pier features upgraded floating docks to safely serve marine tourists in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Krisana Boonsawat joined by assistant secretaries, Pattaya City Council members, department heads, and relevant officials, inspected the readiness of newly renovated passenger pontoons at Bali Hai Pier in South Pattaya.

Originally installed in 2014, the previous floating docks had deteriorated after over a decade of exposure to sun, sea, and wind. With marine tourism remaining vital to Pattaya’s economy, the city has launched a major safety and service upgrade under the initiative “Marine Tourism for All.”







The renovation project ran from February 5 to May 9, resulting in six newly constructed HDPE pontoons, designed for safe and convenient embarkation and disembarkation of speedboat passengers. Four pontoons measure 9 x 26 meters, while two special pontoons (No. 4 and No. 6) measure 9 x 28 meters and include ramps to accommodate elderly passengers, people with disabilities, or those carrying luggage.

The new facilities can accommodate up to 150 passengers per pontoon, and clearly marked signage has been installed for public guidance. This upgrade supports safer, more inclusive access to speedboat services to and from Koh Larn and surrounding destinations. The Deputy Mayor reaffirmed the city’s commitment to improving infrastructure that ensures public safety and enhances the overall tourist experience.







































