Pattaya Nongprue sub-district finally lights up dark soi

Nongprue has lit up a dark street where neighbors had put in their own lamps due to government inaction.

Rung Tabtim, chairman of Nong Samo Community, watched as workers from the Nongprue Engineering Department finally installed five new streetlamps on Soi Nong Maikaen 6 after long-running complaints.





Residents said the soi has been dark for a long time, leading to accidents and crime. Fed up with waiting on Nongprue to act, neighbors had installed lights on their property facing the street, but the illumination still was insufficient.

Rung said persistence finally paid off and the subdistrict finally fulfilled residents’ wishes.













