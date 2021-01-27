Pattaya health volunteers get medical supplies to distribute locally

Pattaya distributed face masks, hand sanitizer and temperature scanners to village health volunteers to pass out in local neighborhoods.

Mayor Sonthaya and his deputies presented the health supplies to volunteers, the president of the Pattaya Community Association, and community leaders to use in their area inspections.





Health volunteers will be sent out to knock on doors throughout the city, checking for illness or symptoms of disease, including Covid-19, dengue fever and other ailments.

Sonthaya said he wanted to get volunteers to distribute PPE to neighbors and survey the area to ensure everyone was using face masks and hand gel and remaining vigilant with social distancing. (PCPR)













