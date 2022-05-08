Pattaya Nongprue community market stimulates local economy

In a move to stimulate buying and selling of local products amongst the residents of the community, Nongprue mayor Winai Intrapitak organized a [email protected] Fair where local people could set up their shops and stalls to sell home-made products, clothing, accessories, food, seasonal fruits and just about anything that is available in the community.



The first community fair was held at the Nongprue public park behind Nongprue Kindergarten School on May 4. Authorities set up tables and chairs for people to sit with families and friends to enjoy food and drinks while watching the entertainment provided by the locals themselves.







The [email protected] Fair will be held on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone interested in getting space at the market place can contact the Nongprue Social Welfare Division on Tel. 038-933119 for details.









































