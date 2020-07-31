Pattaya-Nong Plalai cleans pipes to prevent flooding

Nong Plalai sanitation workers cleaned out sewer lines to prevent flooding during this weekend’s expected heavy rain.







Mayor Pinyo Homklun led workers to Soi Nong Ket Yai 5 where neighbors complained that the sewage often backs up onto the road’s surface during storms.

Pinyo said drainage pipes in the area are only 40 centimeters wide and are more than a decade old, so drainage is now very slow.

He had workers use vacuum trucks to suck out garbage and dirt to hopefully clear the pipes before the next storms.











