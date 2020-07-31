Pattaya-Nong Plalai cleans pipes to prevent flooding

By Warapun Jaikusol
Sanitary Engineering Division of Nong Plalai Municipality workers dredge the canals along the city streets to prevent flooding during the rainy season.
Nong Plalai sanitation workers cleaned out sewer lines to prevent flooding during this weekend’s expected heavy rain.



Mayor Pinyo Homklun led workers to Soi Nong Ket Yai 5 where neighbors complained that the sewage often backs up onto the road’s surface during storms.

Workers had to literally crawl into the sewers and manually dig out the muck and filth clogging the drains.
Pinyo said drainage pipes in the area are only 40 centimeters wide and are more than a decade old, so drainage is now very slow.

He had workers use vacuum trucks to suck out garbage and dirt to hopefully clear the pipes before the next storms.


