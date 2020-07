The commander of the navy’s Air and Coastal Defense Command visited the bedridden mother of a Plutaluang sailor to offer support and boost morale.







Rear Adm. Utai Chewasutti brought a bag of household supplies to Pleuk Petchsuwan, 69, and her family July 30.

The mother of Sub Lt. Suradet Petchsuwan, Pleuk has been too ill to leave home for the past four years.

He encouraged Suradet to take good care of his mother and to call on the navy if he needs any more support.