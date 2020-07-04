Pattaya nightlife slowly comes to life

Pattaya’s nightlife is slowly coming back to life, with growing numbers of bars reopening every day after the long shutdown.

The government gave the OK for bars, pubs, karaoke clubs, massage parlors, and game centers to resume full operation, with operating hour limits. But few businesses opened right out of the gate on July 1.

For many, it was a case of weighing the cost of reopening against the lack of tourists to generate income.

For others, time was needed to clean, recall staff and ready disease-control measures. And still others decided to wait until after the holidays, saying it wouldn’t make sense to call staff in to open for two days, then shut down again during until after the religious holidays.

Saifon Knanyium, a manager of a Soi 6 bar, said customers are given temperature checks and hand sanitizers and asked to check in via the government’s Thai Chana contact-tracing app. The bar also has tried to enforce social distancing as much as possible inside a hostess bar.











