Pattaya nightlife shows united front as Naklua hosts high-season celebration

PATTAYA, Thailand – A well-known bar in Naklua has joined hands with members of the Pattaya Night Business Operators Association to organize a lively event aimed at welcoming the high tourism season and stimulating Pattaya’s nighttime economy.

The event was held on January 26, at Satang Bar, Naklua Soi 29, where the venue’s owner, Ms. Saipin Jitkla, hosted a celebratory gathering to mark the start of the high season. The occasion also doubled as a birthday celebration for staff members born in January, helping foster a warm and friendly atmosphere within the establishment.







Ms. Lisa Hamilton, President of the Pattaya Night Business Operators Association, assigned committee members and association representatives to attend the event, demonstrating unity and cooperation among nightlife entrepreneurs in supporting Pattaya’s tourism-driven economy. The gathering attracted a large turnout of customers, business partners, and bar owners, both Thai and international, who joined in offering birthday wishes and encouragement to the host.

The atmosphere throughout the evening was vibrant and welcoming. Guests were treated to a buffet featuring a wide variety of dishes, while a live band entertained attendees with a mix of Thai and international variety music, adding color and enjoyment to the celebration.

The event reflected the readiness and confidence of Pattaya’s nightlife operators, under the support of the association, to warmly welcome tourists during the high season. It also reinforced Pattaya’s image as a lively and cooperative tourism destination, where local businesses actively work together to keep the city’s tourism scene energetic and appealing.









































