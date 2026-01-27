Manhunt ends as British husband surrenders after shooting Thai wife and fleeing across provinces

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police have arrested a British man accused of shooting his Thai wife dead at a homestay in Maha Sarakham before fleeing across provincial borders. The suspect was taken into custody peacefully following a police siege and negotiations at a hotel in Khon Kaen city.

The fatal shooting was reported at around 11:00 a.m. on January 27 at a homestay in Ban Nong Hin, Khok Ko subdistrict, Muang district, Maha Sarakham. The victim was identified as Ms. Phattharee Urapanom, 44, who was found dead at the scene after being shot with a firearm.







Initial investigations identified the suspect as Mr. Anthony James, a British national and the victim’s husband. Police said the couple had argued prior to the incident, after which the suspect allegedly shot his wife and fled the area with the firearm.

Following the shooting, police issued a public warning urging residents to remain vigilant, as the suspect was believed to be armed. He was last seen fleeing Maha Sarakham in a white Isuzu four-door pickup truck registered in Chonburi.



CCTV investigations later revealed that the vehicle was abandoned near the Queen Sirikit Heart Center of the Northeast in Khon Kaen. Further footage showed the suspect being picked up at around 2:20 p.m. by a Ford vehicle near a hotel in Khon Kaen, before heading into the city center.

Police from Khon Kaen City Police Station, working in coordination with other units, traced the suspect to a hotel in the city. Officers sealed off the area and initiated negotiations to avoid any risk to the public.





After a brief period of peaceful talks, the suspect agreed to surrender without resistance. He was taken into custody without incident and transferred to investigators to face legal proceedings.

Police have confirmed that immigration authorities and relevant agencies have been notified and will take further action in accordance with the law.



































