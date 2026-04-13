Pattaya night clash goes viral as motorcycle taxi driver and tourist fight raises Songkran safety concerns

PATTAYA, Thailand – A violent incident involving a motorcycle taxi driver and foreign tourists in Pattaya has gone viral online, sparking concern over safety and behavior during the Songkran holiday period.

According to video footage shared on social media, the incident occurred late on April 13 in a side street, where tensions escalated after tourists reportedly sprayed water at a local motorcycle taxi driver. The situation quickly turned into a physical confrontation, with the driver and others seen assaulting the tourists.







The clip shows chaotic scenes unfolding within seconds, raising questions about crowd control and conduct during the peak Songkran celebrations. No official police report has been filed at this stage, and authorities have yet to confirm details of the individuals involved.

The incident comes amid a busy holiday period in Pattaya, where large crowds of domestic and international tourists have gathered for Songkran festivities. While the city is known for its vibrant celebrations, the viral video has drawn criticism and concerns about isolated acts of violence affecting the city’s tourism image. Authorities are expected to review the footage as part of potential follow-up action if a complaint is formally lodged.































