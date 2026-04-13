Pattaya boils in Songkran frenzy as massive crowds flood beach road, storms on the horizon

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast intense heat across much of the country during the Songkran holiday period, with coastal destinations like Pattaya also expected to see shifting weather conditions in the days ahead.

Between April 13–15, Thailand is experiencing generally hot to extremely hot conditions, with hazy skies during the daytime and isolated thunderstorms in some areas. Popular tourist cities including Pattaya remain hot and humid, as large crowds gather for extended Songkran celebrations along the coast.







The weather pattern is being driven by a heat-induced low-pressure system covering upper Thailand, combined with weak southerly and southwesterly winds.

From April 16–17, authorities warn that summer storms are likely to develop across upper Thailand. These storms may bring thunderstorms, strong winds, hail in some areas, and possible lightning strikes. The northeastern region is expected to be affected first, followed by the eastern region—including Pattaya—along with the eastern parts of the central plains and the lower north.

The changing conditions are attributed to a high-pressure system or cold air mass from China extending over the South China Sea, strengthening winds over parts of the country while heat persists on land.



In southern Thailand, scattered thunderstorms are expected to continue, while coastal zones like Pattaya may also experience sudden downpours and gusty winds as conditions become more unstable.

Sea conditions remain relatively calm, with waves in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea averaging around 1 meter, rising above 1 meter in areas experiencing thunderstorms.

Authorities are advising the public and holidaymakers to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to extreme heat, and remain alert for sudden weather changes—especially in busy destinations like Pattaya, where outdoor celebrations are expected to continue throughout the Songkran period.































