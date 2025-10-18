Pattaya networking evening brings business leaders together at Hemingways by the Lake

PATTAYA, Thailand – It was another evening of great food, fine drinks, and lively conversation as FLS Group and Promech Heavy Equipment once again brought friends and colleagues together for their much-anticipated networking event. The setting this time: Hemingways by the Lake, a venue that has quickly built a reputation as one of the city’s most welcoming social hubs.

The September 17 gathering was hosted by two familiar names in the business community – John Hamilton, Managing Director of Promech Resources Co., Ltd., and Torbjorn Larisch, Chief Executive Officer of the FLS Group. Their warm invitation created an atmosphere that felt more like a reunion among friends than a formal event, reflecting their shared vision of building strong professional ties through personal connection.







Guests were treated to a buffet that was nothing short of exceptional. Khun Fon, Hemingway’s executive chef, and her talented kitchen team crafted a spread to remember: from hearty roast beef and roast pork to a colorful selection of pastas, pizzas, prawns, and salads. The addition of Swiss meatballs and other savory delights ensured that every plate was filled with variety and flavor.

No great meal is complete without equally impressive drinks, and the evening certainly didn’t disappoint. Guests enjoyed a selection of good wines, crisp draft beers, classic Gordon’s Gin, and the timeless smoothness of Famous Grouse whisky. Together, they provided the perfect complement to the evening’s culinary highlights.







As always, Hemingways proved to be the ideal host venue. Khun Sai, the ever-gracious face of the establishment, extended a warm welcome and ensured that every guest felt at home. Alongside her, the attentive staff worked seamlessly in the background, serving with smiles and making sure glasses stayed full and plates stayed plentiful.

More than just an opportunity to enjoy fine dining and drinks, the evening underscored the value of community and connection. In a city where business and leisure often intersect, events like these are reminders that professional relationships thrive best when nurtured in an atmosphere of warmth, generosity, and good cheer.

By the end of the night, guests left Hemingways by the Lake with not only satisfied appetites but also with new friendships, fresh contacts, and the shared anticipation of the next gathering.







































