Just another week in Paradise: Halloween predictions

🎃 Pattaya has celebrated Halloween since The Walking Street bars discovered that the presence of Frankenstein and the Zombies encourage you to drink more quickly. But this year October 31 is gonna be different with a procession, tailor shops ready to produce a Dracula cloak in 10 minutes and facial makeup artists ready to make you look even worse than you already are.

🎃 The young man from Pattaya wandering alone near the Myanmar border survived for two weeks by eating tree bark and ants. Ants are very nutritious for you, provided they haven’t been sprayed with pesticide, but bark is more tricky. Outer bark is poisonous, but inner bark has edible cambium mixed in with sap. But the tree won’t thank you for denuding it.



🎃 One of Pattaya city hall’s success story has been the info and complaints hotline 1337. Just announced that it received around 250,000 calls in the last 12 months period. Still, they have received some undeliverable requests, such as how to buy a gun because of noisy neighbors or where to enjoy a really good night out for under 500 baht.

🎃 A lot of confusion about the George Wilson arrest. He was arrested in Bangkok for possessing packets of crystal meth, police category one which includes also includes heroin. Possession of weed or cannabis is not in itself illegal, though you need a licence to sell or export it. Not same same.

🎃 More and more Pattaya Brits are up in arms about their pensions failing to appear in their bank accounts. Blame the Thai Post Office. Companies in UK are sending out certificate of life forms to make sure you haven’t croaked. But they never arrive. The Department of Work and Pensions say there aren’t any plans to send out the forms any other way.



🎃 The sensation caused by the BBC-funded miniseries The Dark Side of Thailand means that we can expect more of these repetitive video-podcasts peering behind the curtain. Netflix is said to be very keen.

🎃 A British newspaper reports that men are divorcing in UK and fleeing to Pattaya to indulge in horizontal leisure pursuits. One guy said, “I was sick of my wife’s cooking so I came here.”

🎃 The new parking restrictions on Pattaya’s South Road have worked quite well. But the forbidden hours are now 11 am to 9 pm. Previously they were 11 am to 11 pm. Apparently, the revision is to cause less disruption to night life, although there aren’t many night clubs near Friendship supermarket.





🎃 Overheard in the bank queue this week. “Cryptocurrency means being buried with your personal wealth.” That’s one way to deal with greedy relatives after you snuff it.

🎃 The Indian tourist who thought that 500 baht was enough to pay for a short encounter was attacked by third-gender friends of the body seller and ended up losing umpteen thousands. These are not the type of transexuals you find in the Tiffany show.

🎃 It’s been quite a month so far for heavy rain in the city. Although flooding still occurs in all the hotspots, the water disappears much more quickly these days than in the past thanks to investment in underground pipes etc.









🎃 Most clinics here are legal and properly run, but best to check the credentials of any you visit for the first time. This week one in Soi Chaiyapeuk, Jomtien, was raided and found to be run by fake doctors and unqualified staff.

🎃 A baffling item from the events page. On Saturday October 25 at 11 am, Pattaya Hilton is organizing “a hands-on workshop teaching the art of mosaics through the creation of a Turkish lamp.” Over to you.



































