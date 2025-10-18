British brother-in-law wreaks havoc in Pattaya bar, burns wife’s clothes

PATTAYA, Thailand – CCTV footage captured a dramatic incident in the early evening of October 16, when a 59-year-old British man allegedly intoxicated went on a violent rampage at a bar in Soi Bua Khao. The man attempted to attack his Thai brother-in-law but was met with a defensive strike that left him bleeding from a head wound. The chaos continued at his residence, where he reportedly set fire to his wife’s clothing, causing tens of thousands of baht in damage, and displayed the act via video call.







According to the victim, identified only as Mr. A, 39, the confrontation began around 18:30 when the British man arrived on a motorcycle taxi, smashed the bar door, and hurled objects inside. He proceeded up the stairs shouting threats and destroyed parts of the interior before confronting Mr. A on the third floor, where the assault occurred.

After the initial incident, the foreign man returned home to Soi Thepprasit 5, gathered his wife’s garments—including brand-name items valued over 10,000 baht each—and set them on fire, seemingly seeking attention via a video call to his spouse. Authorities were alerted, arrived promptly, and took him to a hospital for treatment of a significant head injury.



Mr. A noted that this was not an isolated incident. The individual had previously exhibited violent tendencies, even allegedly offering money to have him harmed. Authorities are investigating, and the victim intends to pursue legal action to prevent further escalation.



































