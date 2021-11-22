Pattaya neighborhood cultivates mushrooms for cash

South Pattaya residents have added mushrooms to their community vegetable garden to generate extra income.

The Soi Kho Phai Community is cultivating gray oyster and termite and Bhutan fairy mushrooms at the garden next to the neighborhood office. The crops are sold at local markets for 80-150 baht a kilogram.







Community President Wirat Joyjinda said the revenue is used to replenish the local fund behind Soi Kho Phai’s award-winning anti-drug program and other projects. Already the community was growing vegetables and herbs, such as kariyat, kratom and bananas, both for consumption in the neighborhood and as a way to teach residents about agriculture.

The community also launched a mushroom-planting class for interested people to be able to further their careers.





































